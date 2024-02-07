Toni Kroos’ mother wants German midfielder to sign new contract at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos’ future will once again be a big talking point over the final few months of the season. The German midfielder has been in outstanding form for Real Madrid, who desperately want him to sign a one-year extension. However, the 34-year-old has regularly stated that he intends to retire whilst at the top of his game, so that he can go out on a high.

It would certainly fit the billing if Kroos was to end his playing career this summer, although even those closest to him want a new deal to be agreed with Real Madrid. Speaking on “Einfach mal Luppen”, the podcast hosted by Kroos and his brother Felix, the pair’s mother revealed that she wants her son to continue his Los Blancos stay, as per MD.

“I want it to end the way he wants it from the bottom of his heart. He’s going to finish at the highest level and without worrying about injuries. I know it’s a difficult decision to make, and he hasn’t decided it yet.

“What I want is for him to have a good summer holiday, and then start the last season at Real Madrid. That would make your coach, your teammates happy and I think Leon (one of his sons) and many others as well. But in the end you have to be happy, so it’s up to you. You decide what you want and we’ll accept it, that’s all.”

It remains to be seen whether Kroos does end up extending his Real Madrid stay. He would certainly be a huge miss, for both Los Blancos and La Liga, if he does decide to retire in the summer.