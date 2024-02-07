Three in, five or six out: Barcelona’s summer transfer plans revealed

Barcelona are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window, during which they hope that Sporting Director Deco can fine tune the first team squad ahead of the 2024-25 campaign kicking off.

There will be plenty of focus on the club’s next head coach, with Xavi Hernandez having recently announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the season. However, once that is sorted, transfer plans are likely to be finalised, and a clear idea has been forming over the last few weeks.

According to Sport, the expectation is that five or six players will be moved on. Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto will almost certainly be two of those, as they are both out of contract in the summer. Raphinha, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde could also be in the firing line. In terms of arrivals, Deco wants a defensive midfielder, a left winger and a back-up left-back to Alejandro Balde – this is on top of the possible re-signings of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

A very busy summer looks to be on the cards for Barcelona. Their financial situation will dictate how many players need to be sold, and this will also determine how much money can be spent on new signings.