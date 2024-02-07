The figures Real Madrid must pay for Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain forward has three demands

Real Madrid are increasingly optimistic about the prospect of signing Kylian Mbappe, and while there are multiple reports that the 25-year-old has come to a decision on his future, the negotiation is still to happen. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has not signed anything, and Los Blancos certainly would be breaking their salary structure if they were to meet Mbappe’s demands.

Several reports, including from Fabrizio Romano, have claimed that Florentino Perez will not offer Mbappe as much money as they did in 2022. Yet Mbappe’s demands do not appear to have reduced much. Cadena SER report that Mbappe has three central demands in terms of the money he wants to be earn.

Firstly, he wants a gross salary of €50m per annum. This would put him at almost double the top end of the current salary structure that Los Blancos have been implementing, with top earners believed to be on around €14-15m.

Secondly, he requires a signing bonus of €125m, essentially a cut-price transfer fee for him and his mother/agent, Fayza Lamari. Thirdly, he wants to retain a percentage of his image rights. Real Madrid generally retain all of these from their players, but there was a recent report that they would be willing to cede 60% of those rights.

Unless Los Blancos are desperate for Mbappe to humble himself, having turned down their offers in recent years, all of these demands appear to be within reach for Real Madrid. With Mbappe seemingly so close, after so long, it would be a major surprise if Perez let the money get in the way of a deal.