Spain become only EU country not to sign declaration against European Super League

The European Super League has been a hot topic over the last few months, ever since its new proposals were revealed by A22, the company now in charge of the controversial tournament. Many clubs and football associations have rejected these, and continued to place their trust in UEFA.

The rejection of the Super League has continued of late, with French President Emmanuel Macron recently tabling a joint declaration against the competition. As MD have reported, every EU nation has signed the agreement, apart from one: Spain.

However, as the report states, Spain has a good reason for not signing the joint declaration at this stage. The government justifies its decision not to sign because it is the only EU country in which there is an open judicial procedure, as it is a few weeks away from the oral hearing in the Commercial Court number 17 of Madrid.

Still, this news does give hope to Barcelona and Real Madrid, who still want to make the Super League a reality inside the next few years.