Sale of Ronald Araujo alone will not see Barcelona exit salary limit problems

Barcelona will not be able to get away with one sacrificial lamb this summer, as they look to finally move back into the black regarding their salary limit. Before the Blaugrana can get stronger, they will have to weaken themselves.

Recently it was reported by Matteo Moretto that Barcelona fans should expect multiple sales this summer, while they continue to look for the €40m that was not paid by Libero last summer for Barca Vision. Included in their plans for the summer are five exits, at least two of which will be significant.

According to RAC1, via Sport, the sale of Ronald Araujo to Bayern Munich for €100m would not be enough to put them on the straight and narrow on its own, and they must look for two to three big sales in order to sign without restrictions again, as well as covering the €40m not received from Libero. Araujo is reportedly open to a move to Bayern Munich this summer, who are highly interested in him.

Despite Barcelona wanting to bounce back from looks as if it will be a disappointing season, it looks as if the new manager in may well start with an even more difficult hand that Xavi had this season.