Real Madrid in talks with 18-year-old French wonderkid

Real Madrid appear to have identified Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro as their desired recruit in central defence for the summer, and are already taking steps towards getting a deal done.

After a season plagued with injuries, and with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba already into their thirties, Los Blancos have decided to invest in a central defender a year ahead of time. They had initially decided to do so in 2025, when Rudiger and Alaba had just a year left on his deal, but the injuries to Eder Militao and Alaba have inspired Los Blancos to bring those plans forward.

Other options that Los Blancos have looked at include Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Benfica’s Antonio Silva, but it appears the one that most fits their agenda is Yoro. Earlier in the week Football España reported that Real Madrid have been tracking Yoro for some time, and that Lille are demanding in excess of €60m for him.

Now Marca are reporting that Lille have been made aware of Real Madrid’s interest, as has Yoro. It has been communicated to Yoro that if he wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he must avoid renewing his deal with Lille, at which point Real Madrid will try to negotiate his price down, bearing in mind his deal expires in 2025.

Los Blancos will not have it easy, as there is plenty of competition for Yoro’s signature, but having already started the process of trying to convince him to play for Real Madrid, it must be said that they have an excellent record of hitting their marks in the transfer market. One of the obstacles may be Alaba or Rudiger, who will likely block his path to playing alongside Militao if they see out their contracts.