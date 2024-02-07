Real Madrid defender on track to earn contract renewal

Real Madrid will be conscious of the need to invest in a new right-back before long, but may be starting to feel that they can postpone doing so for another year. Currently Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez have been trusted, and both have put in valuable performances this season.

The former has been enjoying something of a comeback year, defining Real Madrid’s agression in defence, but when Carvajal has been missing, or as was the case on Sunday when he was moved to centre-back, Vazquez has done well.

After providing an excellent assist for Joselu Mato against Getafe, he was in fine form again at the Santiago Bernabeu for their derby clash. He played a crucial role in the Real Madrid goal, and was unlucky not to win a penalty. It was only when Samuel Lino came did Atletico Madrid get anything going down the left side.

As Vazquez’s deal approaches its end again, Real Madrid are beginning to consider a new deal for the veteran. Now 32 years of age, he would only be offered a one-year renewal, but he is keen to remain at the Bernabeu according Diario AS. The decision on his future will not be taken until April or May, but more performances like that could see him earn another season.

Real Madrid have been linked with the likes of Juanlu Sanchez of Sevilla and Yan Couto of Girona recently, with Carvajal also now into his thirties. No doubt it is an area of the squad they will want to address before long, but with Juni Calafat already looking at a forward, a central defender and a left-back this coming summer, it might be beneficial both financially and in terms of squad turnover to wait it out another season, if they see Vazquez as capable of performing for another year.