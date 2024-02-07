Prosecution asks for Dani Alves to be handed 12-year prison sentence during alleged rape trial

Dani Alves’ trial has been taking place this week, with the former Barcelona and Sevilla defender having been accused of rape over an incident that took place back in December 2022. The third day of proceedings took place on Wednesday, with Alves among those to give their testimony to the court.

Following Alves’ testimony, the prosecution spoke as part of their response. As per Sport, they said that despite Alves having paid €150k to the court, no damage has been repaired. As such, they have asked for the Brazilian to be handed the maximum possible prison sentence for sexual assault, which is 12 years.

Before the trial started, the prosecution asked for a nine-year sentence for Alves if he was found guilty, and they have now increased this. Ines Guardiola, Alves’ lawyer, stated that the aforementioned payment of €150k was to “repair the damage, for which the mitigating circumstance is requested.”

Alves has maintained this innocence throughout the case, which is scheduled to end on Wednesday.