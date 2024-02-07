One La Liga star qualifies for Africa Cup of Nations final as Nigeria and Ivory Coast progress

The two 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals took place on Wednesday, and there proved to be plenty of drama.

Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-2 on penalties, with two more spot kicks having been scored during regulation time in Bouake (1-1 after full time and extra time). The Super Eagles were joined in the final by hosts Ivory Coast, who defeated DR Congo in their semi-final tie, with Sebastian Haller scoring the only goal of the game.

The results mean that there will be one representative from La Liga in Sunday’s final at the Stade Alassane Ouattara, and that is Celta Vigo’s Jonathan Bamba. The 27-year-old will be hoping to help his side to glory.

It has been a bittersweet tournament for Bamba, as he has only played a handful of minutes throughout. He started Ivory Coast’s first match against Guinea-Bissau, but has only appeared twice since then, both times as a substitute (vs Nigeria in the group stages, DR Congo in the semi-finals).

Image via ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images