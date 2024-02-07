Napoli President reveals Superleague talks with Florentino Perez en route to slimming clinic

Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis has revealed how Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez convinced him that the Superleague was a good idea. Despite widespread rejection of the project outside of Barcelona and Real Madrid, organising company A22 insist that it has the support of many big clubs behind closed doors, as has Barcelona President Joan Laporta.

De Laurentiis was one of the few that were willing to consider the competition publicly. He commented in a press conference, as quoted by Football Italia, said that while he initially believed it a bad idea, UEFA are stuck in the past.

“I’ve always said it was wrong, but when I met Florentino in Alicante when I went to a slimming clinic, I told him that the Super League was the triggering factor, like in movies and that we could not remain there with Italy having the same importance as San Marino when it comes to voting. It’s an anti-democratic monopoly,” said ADL.

“Florentino has had a resolution from the European Court of Justice, and now he’s studying a new competition worth €5 billion.”

“The Super League idea is wrong, domestic leagues are needed. It’s the priority because fans are the core of everything. However, is it possible to have a European championship to rejuvenate the current competition? Games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays could meet our schedule.”

Star Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has commented on multiple occasions that his dream is to play for Real Madrid, but Napoli fans can rest easy, as de Laurentiis also confirmed renewal talks went well with the Georgian.

The war of words over the Superleague continues in public, but little is known about the future of the idea, as there is little suggest that a genuine attempt to launch a competition is imminent.