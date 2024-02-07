Manchester City had deal for Savio tied up in December due to interest from Barcelona and German giants

Manchester City are set to sign one of the most promising wingers in Europe, amid suspicions over their ownership model, in Girona winger Savio Moreira. The 19-year-old Brazilian has arguably been the most exciting player in Spain this season, and has matched that with production that has the Catalan side in second place.

Savio spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, mostly playing for their B team, from ESTAC Troyes. Both Girona and Troyes belong to the City Football Group, who share an owner with Manchester City, and Savio was loaned to the former last summer.

Michel Sanchez has played him from the very start, turning him into one of the stories of the season. Earlier this week it emerged that City had tied up a deal with Troyes for Savio, although there are some reports that he could return on loan to Girona next season. It is not yet clear how much for.

According to Sport, Manchester City had taken the decision to sign Savio in December amid interest from elsewhere. Barcelona Sporting Director Deco had spoken to his agents over a potential deal, but were unsure how much money they could spare for a deal due to their salary limit. Meanwhile Ligue 1 and Bundesliga clubs were willing to put down €30m for Savio, including Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

The Catalan daily also claim that he would have preferred to sign for Barcelona, but that he is happy to be headed to City too, as he feels Pep Guardiola can potentially pave the way for him to make Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. They were not willing to miss out on Savio, and he will sign for the next five years with the Premier League champions, with 12.5% of the as of yet unknown transfer fee going to his first club Atletico Mineiro in Brazil.