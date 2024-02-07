Manchester City can renew Erling Haaland after summer depending on Real Madrid situation

Following a series of reports in January from the Spanish capital regarding Real Madrid’s interest in Erling Haaland, Manchester City are on high alert. They will look to offer Haaland a contract renewal in the near future.

Haaland is still very much interested in wearing the Real Madrid shirt at some point, but the current is moving him further from that day as things stand. His entourage have doubts about whether Real Madrid would be able to pay the salaries and fees of both Kylian Mbappe and Haaland at the same time, say Diario AS.

The interest from Los Blancos, combined with Jude Bellingham reportedly trying to convince him to head to Spain, has led City to sound out Haaland’s agents over a fresh renewal. However Rafaela Pimienta will not sit down with Txiki Begiristain just yet.

Haaland’s entourage prefer to wait and see how the Kylian Mbappe plays out, but if the Frenchman does head to the Santiago Bernabeu, then a contract renewal would make sense for the Norwegian. That renewal would include a longer commitment, and a salary hike. It is not yet clear if it would include the removal of the reported clause that would allow a club outside of the Premier League to buy him.

Haaland feels that after just two seasons is probably too soon to leave Manchester City, and in addition has no reason to leave a side in which he is the star, and City are winning things. That said, Pep Guardiola’s presence is also important for his future, and his departure would make Haaland’s more likely.

Guardiola recently responded to speculation from the Spanish capital over Haaland’s future, sarcastically remarking that they must know more than he did about the situation. While Florentino Perez may dream of having both up front, it looks far more likely at the time of writing that Haaland’s arrival in La Liga is a couple of year away,