Major blow for Athletic Club as key forward not fit enough to face Atletico Madrid in cup semi-final clash

Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club face off at the Civitas Metropolitano on Wednesday evening in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash. Both sides will view the competition as a very realistic competition to win, and the match in the Spanish capital promises to be a very good affair.

Atleti have made several changes to the side that drew with Real Madrid on Sunday, with Nahuel Molina, Reinildo Mandava, Samuel Lino, Pablo Barrios and Memphis Depay all coming in from the start.

The big news ahead of the match is that Athletic Club do not have Nico Williams at their disposal at the Metropolitano. Despite having been named in the matchday squad on Tuesday, Ernesto Valverde has decided against playing the 22-year-old, who has been struggling with a groin injury over the last few days.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Athletic Club’s XI – Nico Williams has been left out of the squad! pic.twitter.com/hAAI6vZ9ok — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 7, 2024

There’s no doubt that the younger Williams being unavailable is big boost for Atletico Madrid, but Athletic Club can still cause plenty of problems from the likes of Inaki Williams, Alex Berenguer and Oihan Sancet.