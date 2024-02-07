Juventus to move for Real Madrid veteran if he is available this summer

Real Madrid will again sit down with Toni Kroos towards the end of the season to decide their respective plans for the coming year, but if the German is not in their thoughts, Kroos already has an alternative.

According to GdS (via Diario AS), if Kroos is a free agent this summer, Juventus will make a move for the 34-year-old German metronome. His salary would have to be lower, and they have not yet opened talks, but La Vecchia Signora are interested.

Kroos is in theory able to speak to Juventus now, but if he follows the same path as he has in recent seasons, he will wait until the end of the season before making up his mind.

It seems highly unlikely he would be available unless Kroos can be convinced to try something different for the final years of his career. He has openly admitted he has considered retirement over the past two years, and wants to bow out at the top level, which currently means Real Madrid.

Los Blancos, as of the latest update, are planning on offering Kroos a new deal, and frankly any other decision would look strange. Perhaps with permission of Fede Valverde, he has been their best midfielder this season, and continues to make the difference for them.