Girona star rejected Premier League offer in January, holding out for €8m Real Madrid move

As a result of Girona’s incredible season so far, the likelihood is that many of their players will be the subject of offers from clubs across Europe. Savio, who is on loan from Troyes, is already close to signing for Manchester City, and he surely won’t be the only one to transfer in the summer.

One of the most likely players to leave is Miguel Gutierrez. The 22-year-old has been in sublime form this season, and has arguably been the best left-back in La Liga, and he is sure to remain a key player between now and the end of the season.

Gutierrez could have left Girona in January, as Relevo have reported that he had an offer from an unnamed Premier League side. However, he turned it down, as his primary intention is to return to Real Madrid in the summer.

Gutierrez left Los Blancos for Girona in 2022, and as part of that deal, he can be re-signed in the summer for just €8m, which would be a bargain. However, it’s far from certain as to whether Real Madrid activate this operation, as they intend to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich as their new first-choice left back.