Girona lose manager for crucial Real Madrid clash

Girona have been left without the architect of their success for their top of the table clash with Real Madrid on his theoretical return to his home city. Michel Sanchez was sent off by Jesus Gil Manzano on Saturday with two minutes to go after he protested a foul not given for his side.

After Girona had a goal wrongly disallowed against Real Sociedad following a VAR intervention, they had a costly end to the match. Yangel Herrera received his fifth yellow card in the final five minutes, while Daley Blind was also booked after the final whistle for talking to the referee. Both will miss the Real Madrid tie on Saturday, as they sit just two points behind Los Blancos.

Michel will also be suspended after he was hit with a two-game ban, missing their trip the following week to face Athletic Club at San Mames, as reported by Sport. The Girona manager received his marching orders for protesting a foul not given ‘in a reiterated way and leaving his technical area’.

After the match, Montilivi sang ‘Like this, like this, like this, Real Madrid wins’, feeling hard-done by. Michel was equally perplexed by some of the decisions, and called the disallowed goal ‘a mistake by VAR’. On his own sending off, he said that he did not disrespect anyone with his protests. The positive news is that Artem Dovbyk looks as if he will be back to face Real Madrid.