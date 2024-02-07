Former player Cesc Fabregas open to managing Barcelona one day

Former Barcelona academy player, World Cup-winner and Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas has admitted he would be open to returning to Camp Nou as manager one day. The Catalan midfielder is just starting out in his coaching career, having had a brief stint in charge of Como, where he is also part of the ownership group.

“It’s something you never know. I think that first I have to grow, take steps… That’s why I’m happy where I am, because I don’t have very high pressure,” he told Esport3.

“In the end, they can judge you, they can tell you that you are very good, or not, but in the end it is the work you do day by day… There are coaches who, to put it one way, are not well regarded, but you see them work day by day and you think: ‘this guy is a star.’ You have to feel good about yourself.”

Cesc Fabregas on Thiago Motta: "Motta's Bologna does things that Barca have not done in recent years, but he has 'soaked up' the Barca way, he knows the place and I really like the football his teams play; I'm sure he could adapt to Barca's system." (Esport3) #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/Y7cqEOcyqE — Football España (@footballespana_) February 7, 2024

Fabregas took over coaching duties at Como earlier this season, but was forced to give up the role as he does not yet have his coaching badges. He is expected to finish the course by the end of the season, and could well be looking for a job then.

One of the themes of Xavi Hernandez’s departure has been his discourse on the pressure at Barcelona, claiming it is unhealthy.

“I can’t speak for anyone, because what Xavi has experienced is his own lived experienced, and the pressure he is under must be insurmountable.”

He would go on to call Barcelona favourites against Napoli for their upcoming Champions League clash, signalling that the Italian side can be very good, but have been inconsistent so far this season.

Barcelona have always placed more faith in coaches who have come through La Masia or played at the club, and Fabregas meets both criteria. Should he do well with Como, or indeed in a second job, then it will not take long before his name is linked with the position.