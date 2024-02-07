Deco on Barcelona moves for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo – “The effort will depend on what we can do”

With the winter transfer window having slammed shut last week, clubs will now begin to look ahead to the summer. Barcelona are no different, and Sporting Director Deco will be spearheading their efforts in the transfer market.

Two of the players that the Catalans are expected to try for in the summer are already in their first team squad. Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo are both on loan from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City respectively, and in the past, Deco has confirmed that an effort will be made to ensure that both are at the club next season.

Speaking to Esport 3 (via MD), Deco again reiterated his desire to sign both players, although it will entirely depend on the club’s financial situation.

“Cancelo gave us squad balance. Last year a player was missing from that position. Araujo and Kounde played as full-backs. On the left were Alba and Alonso. Alba left, but you have Balde, and there was one missing on the right. Felix came based on the team’s departures. Dembele left because of a clause, he made his decision and there was nothing to be done. Ansu asked to leave because he wanted minutes and a gap opened up. And Felix came at no cost, he adapted his salary and he has contributed important things to us and has decided games. In this team there is no specific player but there are several specific moments of several players. The effort will depend on what we can do.”

Deco also spoke on Aleix Garcia, who Barcelona are rumoured to be targeting in the summer.

“I think Xavi has publicly said that he likes him. With the loss of Gavi it has been difficult to counteract during the winter, it depends on how we finish the season, Christensen is being tested as a pivot, he is another player in midfield. We will make the evaluations between now and the end of the season. Aleix Garcia is a good player and can be quite useful. But he has a contract with Girona.”

There’s no doubt that Deco has a big task on his hands over the summer, and that’s before taking into account the ongoing search for a new manager. The Portuguese will certainly have to earn his Barcelona pay check during this period.