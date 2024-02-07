Barcelona tried to sign Manchester City star in January – but poor timing meant deal was not possible

Aside from Vitor Roque, who arrived six months after officially signing for the club, Barcelona failed to bring anyone in during the winter transfer window. They tried to, although circumstances meant that it was not possible.

For much of the window, they couldn’t sign anyone because of the lack of space in FFP. However, that situation changed when Alejandro Balde was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. His salary was able to be freed up, similar to what was done with Gavi to ensure Roque’s arrival.

As per Marca, Barcelona were trying to sign a midfielder in January, and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips was a main target. However, when the salary space became available, they were too late to sign him, as he’d already agreed to join West Ham United for the remainder of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Phillips is a target for Barcelona in the summer, when they are expected to have more financial flexibility. What is certain is that defensive midfielder will be top of the signing agenda.