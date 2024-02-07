Barcelona lose appeal against Vitor Roque disciplinary decision

Barcelona will be down to just two natural forwards against Granada this weekend, as Vitor Roque will miss the match through suspension. The Brazilian received a second yellow for Rafa Marin’s challenge on him against Alaves, which was considered reckless by the referee as his studs caught the central defender.

The Blaugrana had appealed the decision, but as per Sport, that has been rejected by the Competition Committee, who consider their appeal a discrepancy with the interpretation of the rule, rather than an error in the application of the rules. While Barcelona can submit a further appeal, it seems highly unlikely that it will be met with a change of mind from the Appeals Committee.

With Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Joao Felix still out through injury, and 17-year-old forward Marc Guiu also struggling with a muscle problem, Xavi Hernandez is likely to be down to just Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal for the front line. Fermin Lopez, Ilkay Gundogan or Pedri could operate closer to the forwards as auxiliary strikers, while Joao Cancelo could also be pushed forward. Barca Atletic striker Pau Victor seems likely to be called up for the squad at least to face Granada on Saturday evening.