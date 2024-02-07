Barcelona interested in summer move for Brighton star, Ansu Fati could be used as part of deal

One of the key areas that Barcelona are likely to address in the summer is at left wing. It is a position that has caused struggles over this season, mainly because Joao Felix has been inconsistent whenever he has played in recent months.

To add to this, Felix is only on loan, and it’s yet to be decided whenever another deal will be done with Atletico Madrid for the Portuguese. In the meantime, other targets are being considered, and according to Sport, one of the players that currently interests Barcelona in Brighton and Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma.

🚨 Kaouru Mitoma is liked by Barça. @ferrancorreas 🇯🇵 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 7, 2024

The Japanese international exploded on to the Premier League scene last season, and although the current campaign has not been as good, he still remains an excellent player. Barcelona see him as a very good option, although he would be very expensive.

To counteract this, they could offer Ansu Fati as part of the deal – the 21-year-old is already on loan at Brighton, and they could be tempted to take him on a permanent basis, which could play right into Barcelona’s hands.