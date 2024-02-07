Barcelona have no intention of selling key player this summer, talks already planned over new contract

Ronald Araujo’s future has been the subject of strong speculation over the last few months. Bayern Munich are very interested in signing the Uruguayan defender, and recent reports have suggested that a deal could be possible in the summer.

It has been stated that Barcelona may look to sell Araujo in the summer if he turns down a new contract. Talks are planned for the coming months, but as MD say, there is no intention from the Catalans to sell, as they consider the 24-year-old to be their star defender.

The report states that Araujo will be the last defender to be considered for a sale this summer. Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde have also been linked with possible departures, and at this stage, they are much more likely to move on.

Barcelona will likely need at least one significant sale this summer, but currently, it doesn’t look like that would be Araujo. That’s disappointing news for Bayern, who have been hoping to get their man.

