Barcelona decide to pursue €15m midfield target this summer

Barcelona have set their sights on their first target for the summer transfer window, according to reports in Catalonia. Girona captain Aleix Garcia was heavily linked to the Blaugrana in January, and has even declared that he would love to play for them, but Girona will not relinquish him easily.

Reportedly Garcia has a €20m release clause, and a deal until 2026, meaning Girona are in no hurry to make a sale. There is now a good chance they will be able to offer Garcia Champions League football next season too now. MD say that Barcelona’s have decided to go after him this summer, and it is not merely Xavi Hernandez that appreciates him.

They feel they could secure a deal for around €14-15m, but may try to bring the price down by including the likes of Eric Garcia, Pablo Torre or Oriol Romeu in the deal, the first two being on loan there currently, while the latter joined Barcelona from Montilivi last summer.

One of the things that works in his favour is his ability to work both as a central midfielder and pivot, a role he has taken on from Romeu this season. Late last year he also made his debut for Spain.

Reportedly, Barcelona are planning two signings to strengthen in midfield and on the left wing, and this would suggest they feel that Garcia could be one of those options. Generally Michel has made things work with Garcia conducting matters in midfield, but he has set up the team to flow through the former Manchester City youngster, and as Romeu showed, Girona’s collective strength is getting the best out of those players. The fear would be that Barcelona are not organised enough to get the same out of Garcia currently.