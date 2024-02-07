Barcelona deal for Vitor Roque likely to rise to at least €55m

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco said earlier in the week that they would see if new signing Vitor Roque hit the conditions in his transfer deal from Athletico Paranaense, which would see the cost of his deal rise from €30m to €61m. However it looks very likely that they will end up paying close to the full fee for the Brazilian.

Thus far Barcelona have only paid €5m for Roque, and will continue to do so each summer until they reach €30m. However it turns out that €25m of the variables are locked in appearances. MD report that if Roque plays over half of the games in a season, then Athletico PR will be due an extra €5m for as many as five seasons. The remaining €6m would come from bonuses; €5m is linked to appearing in the FIFA Best final three, and €1m is linked to winning the Ballon d’Or.

While it is not expected that he replace Robert Lewandowski immediately, but ultimately he has been recruited as their number nine of the future. Should he not play more than half of the games in a season over the seven years of his deal at least five times, it will either mean he has been sold, or the deal has not worked out.