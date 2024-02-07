Barcelona deal for Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix ‘advanced’

Barcelona are already putting in place plans for the coming summer, and it appears they are closing in on their first signing. Despite being dropped by Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona will try to keep hold of Joao Felix.

The Portuguese forward joined on loan this summer fron Atletico Madrid, and started off well, having a productive two months on joining. But his performances since have ranged between bland and flashes of excellence again, leading to Xavi dropping him from the starting line-up,

Nevertheless, RAC1 (via Sport) say that agent Jorge Mendes is already working on the deal, and that new agreement for a second loan with an option to buy is ‘advanced’. Meanwhile Mendes will also look to broker a deal for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo. Yet Mendes has informed the Catalan side that this deal will be more complicated, and City will only accept a permanent transfer for Cancelo.

The links between agent Mendes and Barcelona have been under suspicion for some time, at times seeming as if Mendes clients are signed when they might not be the best options. While Cancelo has largely performed well, Felix has shown little to suggest Barcelona should look to sign him again.