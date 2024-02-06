Two Premier League giants end interest in Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid option looms large

The consensus in France is that Kylian Mbappe will eventually communicate his decision to Paris Saint-Germain CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will leave them at the end of the season. While it seems almost inconceivable that he would do so anyway, given he has left Real Madrid at the altar on multiple occasions, he may not have much more choice than to head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Realistically, the only other teams that could pay his wages are located in Saudi Arabia or the Premier League, the former being ruled out due to the lack of competitiveness. The Independent report that there is still a major gap between Real Madrid and Mbappe in terms of wages, but it seems talks will continue to find an agreement.

That is not the case for Liverpool and Arsenal, who reportedly looked into making a move for Mbappe, but have since decided that they do not want to smash their wage structure in order to sign him. As such, they have pulled out of the race, leaving Los Blancos as his only alternative.

While Real Madrid themselves have adhered strictly to a wage structure in recent years, and are reportedly keen to fit Mbappe into the top end of it, they do at least have a sentimental pull with which to negotiate. On the other hand, without competitors for his signature, Mbappe’s demands will be forced down further.