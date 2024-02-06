Two frontrunners emerge for Barcelona job as Joan Laporta and Deco clash over preferences

Barcelona is nothing if not attached to politics, internal and external, and up ahead is a crucial cycle. As the Blaugrana search for their Xavi Hernandez replacement, Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta will have to find a method of compromise, or use a powerplay.

That is becuase the pair are having a fundamental disagreement over what type of coach Barcelona should go for, so say Diario AS. When Deco took over the role last summer, the word was that he would have complete power in the sporting department, and that will be put to the test in the coming months, as he tries to rebuild a Barcelona side that has lost its way and now coach.

Laporta is of the opinion that Barcelona should go after a ‘top’ manager, in many senses referring to a name brand. His dream signing would be Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp, but neither appear to be on the market as things stand, but he is also attracted by the idea of Thomas Tuchel or Julian Nagelsmann. However the frontrunner is Hansi Flick, who is available, and reportedly learning Spanish.

Flick, 58, won the sextuple with Bayern Munich, including the 8-2 humiliation of Barcelona in the quarter-finals, before a disappointing spell with Germany which saw them exit at the group stage of the 202 World Cup.

Deco is of the opinion that Barcelona should go for a lower profile manager, who is looking to take the next step in their career, and is used to being able to adapt to what they are given. In his mind Sergio Conceicao is the best candidate as things stand.

The Porto manager is set to leave the Dragao at the end of the season, has a record of using youngsters, and is also represented by Jorge Mendes. Those links are given as a reason that Conceicao would make a good candidate, but as Javi Miguel notes, Laporta tends to get his way at the Blaugrana, and that would thus make Flick the favourite.

If one of the benefits of Conceicao is his agent, it is another major red flag for how Barcelona are being run, and how Deco regards the role. Conceicao no doubt has a longer track record of success as a senior coach, but has not managed at a club the size of Barcelona. Meanwhile Flick has come from an vastly different culture, and has only had success as a senior coach at Bayern in the last two decades.