Savio will re-join Girona as part of summer move to Manchester City – on one condition

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano reported that Manchester City had agreed a deal with fellow City Football Group side ESTAC Troyes to sign Savio at the end of the season. The Brazilian winger has spent the current season on loan at Girona, where he has greatly impressed, helping Michel Sanchez’s side sit second in La Liga at this stage.

🚨🔵🇧🇷 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City agree deal to sign Sávio from parent club Girona in the summer. Documents to be signed in the next days. Despite bids from German and English clubs, Sávio will join #MCFC. He’s now 100% focused on Girona to end the season in the best way. pic.twitter.com/oCDNy5d6Eo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2024

Savio has developed into one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe over the course of the campaign, and it’s hardly a surprise that the decision has been made for him to join Man City, the leaders of the CFG. However, as it turns out, it’s highly likely that he won’t be in Pep Guardiola’s squad next season.

This is because Relevo say that Man City intend to loan Savio back to Girona for next season, provided that they quality for the Champions League. With 15 matchdays to go, they are 11 points clear of Athletic Club in fifth, so there is a strong chance that this actuality ends up happening, even more so if La Liga earns another spot for next season’s restructured competition (they are 19 clear of Real Sociedad, who are sixth).

Girona would surely be delighted to welcome back Savio next season, and this could serve as even more motivation to ensure that they end up in the top four (or five) of La Liga by the end this season ends.