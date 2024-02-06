‘Real Madrid squad have never been more confident of Kylian Mbappe signing’ – Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid appear to think that they will finally sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, after a decade of courting the Paris Saint-Germain forward. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has declared that hopes are high that a deal will be done soon.

His information is that Mbappe is in touch with Real Madrid, and they are waiting for him to formally communicate to PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi his decision, at which point they will move forward with a contract offer. Nevertheless, he will have to take a significant wage cut, not just from his current wage, but from the offer that Los Blancos presented to him in the summer of 2022.

🚨 More on Kylian Mbappé. Real Madrid total confidence has also been shared in the dressing room. If he decided to sign for Real Madrid, the salary would have to be significantly lower than 2022. 🔴🔵 PSG have already prepared their backup plan, in case Mbappé decides to leave. pic.twitter.com/JCWoH2HjZU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2024

Regardless of the terms, the Real Madrid dressing room are in discussions about Mbappe ‘every day’, Romano noting that Mbappe shares a good relationship with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Mbappe would arrive on a free at the end of the season, but will likely cost similar to a major signing. If Los Blancos can wrap up a deal for Mbappe sooner rather than later though, it can give them a headstart regarding their plans to improve their defence during the summer transfer window.