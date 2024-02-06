Real Madrid given major boost – summer transfer target turned down €25m Premier League move in January

Real Madrid have several plates spinning regarding their summer transfer business, but were given a reprieve in January. Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez is an option to return to the club in the summer, but could have moved to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

Gutierrez has been one of the most exciting players in La Liga this season, and has a strong claim to be the best in the division at his position so far. Hence he has already been attracting interest and as per Marca, Gutierrez turned down a €25m move in the winter.

He has a release clause of €35m, and Real Madrid have an option to buy him back for €8m this summer, while until that point they only had the right to equal another bidder’s offer. They also retain a 50% sell-on fee, meaning Real Madrid would only have had to pay €12.5m to do so, but any move being delayed until the summer allows them much better control.

Considered as the next alternative should Los Blancos fail to get their hands on Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, it is not ruled out that they sign Gutierrez back in order to sell him on again at a profit. While no team is mentioned regarding the offer, previously Arsenal have been the most heavily linked with Gutierrez, but Manchester City have too, and if Real Madrid do not move in the summer, he will be subject to heavy interest.