Real Madrid at risk of losing 16-year-old La Fabrica gem on a free, Europe’s elite monitoring situation

One of the brightest talents in La Fabrica at the moment is Paulo Iago. Despite being only 16 years of age, he is already a regular member of Real Madrid’s U19 side, and is expected to make the leap to Castilla from next season.

However, there has been doubts cast over Iago’s future at Real Madrid over the last few months. His playing time under Alvaro Arbeloa has been rather scarce, which has frustrated the teenager and his environment. He has only started two of the last six matches, and Relevo say that it is entirely possible that a departure is on the cards.

Iago has a contract with Real Madrid until the end of next season. It means that there is still time to rectify the situation, but if things don’t improve, they risk losing him on a free in the summer of 2025. The report states that several European giants are monitoring the situation, and they would surely love to pounce.