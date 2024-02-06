Real Betis midfielder accused of allegedly drugging and raping woman in hotel

Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho has been asked to appear in court in order to give a statement today, after he was accused of raping a woman in a hotel.

The woman in question, who reported the incident to agents of the UFAM (Assistance for Family and Women United), says that she clearly remembers the image of Carvalho on top of her in a bed. Diario AS detail that the women woke up in a hotel with little more recollection of the night’s events of the night, and has accused the Portuguese of drugging and raping her.

After meeting with him in a restaurant, and then moving to a nightclub with the 31-year-old, she woke up in a hotel room the next morning with clear signs of violence visible on her body. He will give a statement shortly in court in Seville.

Betis have confirmed that Carvalho has been called into court, but did not give any more information, while the player seemed unaffected on Monday night, posting in a pilates studio.