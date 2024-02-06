Real Betis lose star midfielder in crushing injury blow

Real Betis looked as if they had the chance to kickstart their season with a series of late signings in the January transfer window, with Cedric Bakambu, Pablo Fornals and Chimy Avila all arriving on deadline day in Seville. However an injury to star playmaker may put the breaks on their progress.

Isco came off against Getafe at the weekend, complaining of pain in his ankle, and Cadena Cope report that the ankle strain led to a thigh muscle tear, that will see him out of action for at least the next month. With the Conference League on its way back, it’s desperate news for Manuel Pellegrini, who has made Isco a starter in every La liga game this season, save one he was suspended for.

The former Real Madrid playmaker will miss matches with Cadiz, both legs against Dinamo Zagreb in the Conference play-off, Alaves, Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid, with his presence against Villarreal on the 10th of March depending on his recovery. If they should get through against Dinamo, then he may be out for the first leg of the next round too. It seems most likely that Pellegrini would slot new signing Fornals in for Isco.