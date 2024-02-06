Paris Saint-Germain icon insists Kylian Mbappe has not made up mind on future

The future of Kylian Mbappe has come firmly back into focus since the end of the transfer window, with the French forward expected to communicate his decision before the return of the Champions League next week. Optimism is abound at Real Madrid that his decision will finally take him to the Spanish capital.

Recently Fabrizio Romano reported that the Real Madrid dressing room and hierarchy are both confident that Mbappe will join them this summer, with the latter waiting for Mbappe to inform Paris Saint-Germain of his decision. This follows on from multiple reports over the weekend that Mbappe has made his decision in favour of Los Blancos.

Yet PSG icon and cantankerous pundit Jerome Rothen insists that Mbappe is yet to make the call, during his TV show ‘Rothen s’enflamme’.

😅 "Écoute-moi, moi. C'est l'info de JR25 et il ne se trompe jamais" Selon @RothenJerome, Mbappé n'a pas fait son choix. pic.twitter.com/asWBxdgraP — Rothen s'enflamme (@Rothensenflamme) February 5, 2024

“If I tell you that he hasn’t chosen, listen to me, listen to me. It’s JR25’s information, he’s never wrong.”

There is no doubt that Rothen is in the minority, with various French sources of the belief that Mbappe will depart Ligue 1 this summer. After turning down Los Blancos on three occasions, doing so a fourth time, after speaking about Real Madrid openly as ‘his dream’, anything else would be another major shock.