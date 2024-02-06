Almeria

One in, one out for Almeria as 34-year-old La Liga veteran joins on 18-month contract

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that Almeria will be in La Liga next season, but they aren’t going down without a fight. Gaizka Garitano’s side are 14 points adrift from safety, although their performances in recent weeks have significant improved when compared to the first few months of the campaign.

They have now added much-needed quality to their squad ahead of the season run-in. On Tuesday, it was announced that they have signed Jonathan Viera on an 18-month contract. The 34-year-old midfielder had been a free agent, having left Las Palmas in December following a dispute with Garcia Pimienta.

While Viera has come in, Almeria are also close to agreeing the exit of Lazaro. According to Fabrizio Romano, the young forward has agreed a loan move to Palmeiras, who will also retain a buy option as part of the agreement.

Almeria need to start picking up wins if they are to avoid relegation this season. They are still winless in La Liga, but they will hope to change that – with Viera’s help, when they take on Athletic Club this weekend.

Posted by

Tags Almeria Jonathan Viera Lazaro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News