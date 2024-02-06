Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Leny Yoro links to Real Madrid, Barcelona’s summer plans

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Barcelona could be forced into major summer sale

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has been at the club since the age of 14, but the departure of Xavi Hernandez could bring about his exit, following reports he will not be offered a new deal. Roberto might not be the only one on the chopping block without Xavi there though.

No doubt the exit of Xavi has affected a lot of things in the dressing room, and there will be changes to the Barcelona squad. It seems certain that there will be sales, because Barcelona will have to find a solution to their economic issues, and sales are the way to do that.

Sergi Roberto took over as captain this year, after signing a new one-year deal on ‘academy player’ wages in his own words.

Regarding Sergi Roberto, I personally don’t have confirmation that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season just yet, but I can say that over the last two seasons he remained there because Xavi wanted him to. So obviously that could have an impact on Sergi Roberto’s future coming up to free agency this summer.

Summer target for Real Madrid target has eye-watering price tag

On Monday it was reported that Los Blancos have been in contact with Lille regarding Leny Yoro, as they look for another central defender following a run of serious injuries. The 18-year-old looks like a quintessential wonderkid, but Real Madrid might turn their nose up at his price tag.

Leny Yoro is one of the most interesting central defenders in Europe, and has a skillset that has attracted a lot of interest from outside of Lille. Real Madrid have been to watch him on a number of occasions, Atletico Madrid like him too. Paris Saint-Germain, as has been reported, are also looking at him.

His future will depend on the price though, which is where things might take shape. Yoro is out of contract in 2025, and Lille will not want to lose him for free. But he is also on a number of shortlists for top clubs. So that competition combined with the length of his contract will be two crucial factors, but Lille’s current demands are more than €60m for the 18-year-old.

Deco is telling the truth on Jurgen Klopp

Barcelona Sporting Director told La Vanguardia on Monday that they were still assimilating Xavi Hernandez’s upcoming departure, and while he acknowledged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was ‘a great coach’, he also said ‘it’s not the time to talk about it.’ The Blaugrana are unsure of their next step.

Honestly, Deco’s comments are genuine from my information. There are managers who are in talks with other clubs, there are others who might be available next summer but it’s not certain.

A lot of names are swirling around, and Barcelona have not decided on anyone in particular, they are still settling on the profile of manager they want.

They will speak with the managers who are available, and the ones who have clubs but could potentially be a fit for Barcelona. Xavi’s exit was very sudden, and it’s one thing looking for someone that can come in right away in the middle of the season, and another matter for the summer. Right now, they’re still looking.