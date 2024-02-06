Major shock at Barcelona: Deco will sell two key players if they turn down renewal offers

Barcelona have begun planning for the coming season, as they look to rebound from a season which is already being branded a major disappointment in February. Compounded by the announcement of Xavi Hernandez’s departure, the summer will doubtless be an interesting one.

Recent reports say that Barcelona have already planned to move at least five players on in the summer, and set their sights on bringing in at least two quality options. However the number of sales could increase based on two pending contract situations.

Ronald Araujo is out of contract in 2026, and while he has publicly stated his desire to stay in Catalonia, is the subject of heavy interest from Bayern Munich. Reports outside of Spain say he is happy to move to Bayern, and that it was only Xavi’s intervention that prevented the move in January. Barcelona will try to renew his deal, but Sport say if they cannot get a new contract agreed, then they Sporting Director Deco will look to move him on.

The same goes for Frenkie de Jong. After the Dutchman dug his heels in while Barcelona tried to force him into a move to Manchester United in 2022, it appeared both sides had made peace, especially after de Jong performed excellently during their title win last season.

Yet with de Jong’s salary set to rise yet again due to contract deferrals agreed with former President Josep Maria Bartomeu – rumoured to be €37m per annum – Deco will offer him a renewal to extend his deal, and bring his salary in line with the rest of the squad.

He too is out of contract in 2026, and the Catalan daily say that the coming weeks will be crucial as Deco tries to negotiate a new deal with de Jong. He has so far shown little interest in discussing a reduced deal though, and if he does not renew, then it will open an internal debate over his future again – Deco wants to get a deal done before the end of the season.

Given de Jong’s gargantuan salary, Deco no doubt wants to know how much they will have to pay him, or whether to shop him. Both will have a major impact on Barcelona’s summer plans, and even if he renews, Deco will need to know how much money he has to work with going into the transfer market. The power is with de Jong though, as he showed two summers ago, and there is little incentive for him to accept a reduced deal.