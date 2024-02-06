La Liga report racism chants aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri

It’s been a dark few days for Spanish football. Lucas Ocampos was the victim of a rather unsavoury incident during Sevilla’s victory over Rayo Vallecano on Monday evening, and unfortunately, he wasn’t the only Los Nervionenses star.

Relevo have reported that Youssef En-Nesyri was subjected to racist chanting after scoring in the 2-1 win. Both clubs came out to condemn the incident, as have La Liga, who have now reported it to Hate Prosecutor’s Office in Spain.

It’s not only incident of reported racism to have been reported by La Liga, as Marca say that they have also passed along a report into alleged abuse aimed at Vinicius Junior from Getafe supporters before Real Madrid’s match at the Coliseum last Thursday. Videos of the incident was posted at the time, and these could well have been noted by La Liga.

It’s incredibly sad and disappointed that these incidents continue to happen in Spanish football. There’s no doubt that more needs to be done to address this going forward.