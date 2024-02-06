Isco likely to miss out on playing for Spain at Euro 2024 as hamstring injury timeline extended

Isco Alarcon has undoubtedly been one of the best players in La Liga this season. The 31-year-old, who joined Real Betis as a free agent last summer, has been in spectacular form, especially in recent weeks, having scored four goals in his last four appearances.

However, he suffered a hamstring injury in the later stages of the draw with Getafe last weekend, which looks set to see him miss a significant amount of matches. An initial injury timeframe was set at one month, although it has now been reported by Diario AS that he will be out of action for 6-8 weeks.

Betis have decided against surgery, which would likely have seen him miss the remainder of the season, in favour of undergoing conservative treatment. However, this does extend the injury timeline, and that is significant, as it means that he will be unavailable for selection ahead of Spain’s friendlies against Colombia and Brazil next month.

Given this, it’s highly unlikely that Isco is included in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for this summer’s European Championship. That would be a hammer blow for him, considering how good he has been in Real Betis colours this season.