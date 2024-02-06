“He came home very drunk” – Dani Alves’ ex-partner confirms interesting detail during trial testimony

The second day of Dani Alves’ trial into his alleged rape charge took place on Tuesday. Alves’ wife Joana Sanz testified late on in the day’s proceedings, as she recounted her whereabouts during the period in which the alleged incident on the 30th of December 2022 occurred.

As per Sport, Sanz – who is currently separated from the former Barcelona and Sevilla defender – revealed conversations that she had with him on the day of the alleged incident, and she also noted the condition he was in upon returning home in the early hours of the morning.

“On WhatsApp I asked him if he was going to come to dinner and he said no. Later, I don’t remember.

“He came home very drunk, smelling of alcohol. He crashed into the closet and collapsed on the bed. In the state he arrived home in, I thought it would be better to leave it for when he woke up.”

Sanz’s relationship with Alves has been the topic of much speculation since the ex-Brazil footballer was arrested in January 2023. Reports have stated that divorce papers has been filed, although Sanz denied this during her testimony.

“I have not legally asked for a divorce.”

Alves continues to maintain his innocence of the charges against him, and on Wednesday, he will speak in from of the court to relay his own version of events.