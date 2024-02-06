Girona to have star forward back in time to face Real Madrid in La Liga title race showdown

Following Real Madrid’s draw with Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening, Girona are still very well placed in the La Liga title race. Having drawn with Real Sociedad 24 hours prior, the Catalan side are still only two points adrift from Los Blancos at the top of the table, and the two teams take on each other this weekend in what will be one of the biggest matches of the season.

Girona do not expect to challenge Real Madrid for the title, and a defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu would realistically see their chance come to an end. As such, it is imperative that they avoid defeat, and their chances of doing so have been significantly boosted.

Artem Dovbyk missed the match against La Real due to knee discomfort, and his participation against Real Madrid had also been in doubt. However, as now reported by MD, the Ukrainian striker is expected to be available at the disposal of head coach Michel Sanchez for the trip to the Spanish capital.

Given that Daley Blind, Yangel Herrera and Michel himself will be suspended for the match, it is a huge sigh of relief for Girona to have Dovbyk back in contention. With he, Savio and Viktor Tsygankov in attack, they have a good chance of taking points away from Real Madrid.