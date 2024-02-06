Finishing profligacy from Real Sociedad leaves Copa del Rey semi-final tie with Mallorca finely poised

It is all to play for in the Copa del Rey semi-final tie between Mallorca and Real Sociedad, with the first leg between the two sides at Son Moix finishing goalless after a cagey affair in the Balearic Islands.

Real Sociedad certainly had more of the ball in the first half, although they failed to carve out any clear cut opportunities. Mallorca also failed to make a dent in the opening 45, as they tried to sit in and frustrate the visitors.

The second period saw more chances created, and especially so for La Real, who really should have scored at least one of their opportunities. Umar Sadiq will be cursing his poor finishing, as he missed two golden chances to establish a first leg lead for Imanol Alguacil’s side.

Real Sociedad will hope that they aren’t made to pay for those missed opportunities, while Mallorca will be fairly pleased to have avoided defeat. The return leg takes place at the Reale Arena on the 27th of February.