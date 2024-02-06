Dutch midfielder willing to join Atletico Madrid amid Premier League and Barcelona interest – report

Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer looks as if he will have his pick of options this summer, as the Dutchman gears up for a move abroad. Having made his name at De Kuip, Wieffer has serious interest from Spain and England.

The 24-year-old was reportedly on the agenda for several Premier League sides during the January transfer window, including Liverpool. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had also shown interest in the Dutchman, although Los Rojiblancos were the only ones to open talks with Feyenoord.

🚨 Liverpool have not ruled out Mats Wieffer entirely; they seek a ‘physical presence’ in midfield. Despite being very satisfied with Wataru Endō, a move for the Dutchman could be on the table if the terms are favorable. ➡️ Not considered a priority by @LFC, but he’s on the… pic.twitter.com/ToWI2fejqy — François Plateau (@francoisplateau) January 22, 2024

Now Atleti Universe say that Wieffer was willing to join Atletico this winter, but Feyenoord got in the way of the deal as they did not want to sell in January. Wieffer will now make a decision on his future in the summer.

❗️ Excl: Mats Wieffer was open to the opportunity of joining Atlético Madrid this winter, but Feyenoord didn’t want him to leave. Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in him, and Barcelona is also there. He will make a decision about his future in the summer. pic.twitter.com/TqE9yLY7eH — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 6, 2024

This contrasts with earlier reports coming from the Netherlands, who claim that Wieffer was keen to stay and see out the season in Rotterdam, as he did not want to jeopardise his place at the Euros with the Netherlands.

❗️🇳🇱 Atletico Madrid were willing to go ‘very far’ for Mats Wieffer this winter, but the player wanted to stay at Feyenoord due to the upcoming Euro. [@VI_nl via @KuipTalk] pic.twitter.com/5BmFrRONPr — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 6, 2024

Wieffer has partnered Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong under Ronald Koeman, and the opportunity to unite the pair at club level may appeal to Sporting Director Deco. It has emerged that one of Barcelona’s top two targets will be a midfielder for this summer. Atletico Madrid spent in excess of €20m on Arthur Vermeeren in January, but there was talk of signing two midfielders. Vermeeren was signed with an eye on the future, whereas Wieffer would be a signing for immediate performance. It would leave two of Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo de Paul, Pablo Barrios or Koke Resurreccion out of position or on the bench if Wieffer were to arrive as a starter though.