Dutch midfielder willing to join Atletico Madrid amid Premier League and Barcelona interest – report

Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer looks as if he will have his pick of options this summer, as the Dutchman gears up for a move abroad. Having made his name at De Kuip, Wieffer has serious interest from Spain and England.

The 24-year-old was reportedly on the agenda for several Premier League sides during the January transfer window, including Liverpool. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had also shown interest in the Dutchman, although Los Rojiblancos were the only ones to open talks with Feyenoord.

Now Atleti Universe say that Wieffer was willing to join Atletico this winter, but Feyenoord got in the way of the deal as they did not want to sell in January. Wieffer will now make a decision on his future in the summer.

This contrasts with earlier reports coming from the Netherlands, who claim that Wieffer was keen to stay and see out the season in Rotterdam, as he did not want to jeopardise his place at the Euros with the Netherlands.

Wieffer has partnered Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong under Ronald Koeman, and the opportunity to unite the pair at club level may appeal to Sporting Director Deco. It has emerged that one of Barcelona’s top two targets will be a midfielder for this summer. Atletico Madrid spent in excess of €20m on Arthur Vermeeren in January, but there was talk of signing two midfielders. Vermeeren was signed with an eye on the future, whereas Wieffer would be a signing for immediate performance. It would leave two of Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo de Paul, Pablo Barrios or Koke Resurreccion out of position or on the bench if Wieffer were to arrive as a starter though.

