Barcelona’s squad revolution planned for the summer including 5 exits

Barcelona are planning to revamp their squad again this summer, and will take more drastic measures two seasons on from the famous summer of the economic levers. While Ousmane Dembele did leave last summer, for the first time, President Joan Laporta is planning on selling important players.

According to Sport, Barcelona will try to move on five players in the summer, two of which will be important players. Two will leave at the end of their contracts in the cases of Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso. Meanwhile Oriol Romeu, who was brought in at the request of Xavi Hernandez, will also be moved on in the summer.

The big names to go will likely be Raphinha and a central defender. The latter appears to be an open matter depending on interest, with Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo all on the chopping block. The Uruguayan is reportedly open to a move to Bayern Munich, and is the most likely to attract serious interest.

🚨 Barcelona want to sign world class players for the pivot position and the left-wing spot in the summer. An effort to sign the Joãos permanently will also be made. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 6, 2024

Barcelona will again turn to La Masia to cover these absences. Raphinha’s exit will be covered by Lamine Yamal, despite not turning 17 until August. He will share minutes with Ferran Torres on the right side of attack, while 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi will be asked to step up in place of the outgoing central defender. Hector Fort will also be the back-up for the right-back position, as Barcelona still intend to sign Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix permanently if the conditions allow.

In terms of strengthening the side, finding a quality central midfielder, likely to play in front of the defence, and a quality option on the left side of attack, are said to be the priorities.

All of these plans make sense on paper, but two of the biggest unknowns will potentially get in the way of those plans. The first being the transfer market, and whether Barcelona will get the interest or offers they require for Raphinha and another defender, as well as the input of the new manager. As of yet undecided, any coach that comes in will no doubt have requests and preferences of their own.