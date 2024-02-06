Barcelona yet to decide on 31-year-old’s future despite recent speculation

In recent weeks, Sergi Roberto’s future at Barcelona has been the subject of significant speculation. The versatile midfielder, who turns 32 on Wednesday, is out of contract in the summer, having signed a one-year extension at the club last season.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez is a huge fan of Roberto, and the expectation was that he would stay at the club as long as the 44-year-old remained as head coach. However, since, he announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the season, multiple sources have reported that Roberto would not have his contract extended.

Despite this, Sport say that Deco, Barcelona’s Sporting Director and the man in charge of organising contract renewals, has yet to decide on Roberto’s future. It’s certainly unclear, but he is valued at the club because of his standing in the squad and also his low salary. As such, he will only leave if replaced by an academy player.

Roberto has shown himself to be a very valuable squad member this season. However, it’s very hard to say at this stage whether he will stay at Barcelona, especially considering the options they already have in central midfield.