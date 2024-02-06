Barcelona to let captain walk in the summer as Xavi Hernandez exit takes toll

Barcelona are planning to restructure their squad as much as their budget will allow, and Xavi Hernandez’s departure has already altered the plans for one of their senior players. Captain Sergi Roberto has extended his contract by an extra year in each of the last two seasons at reduced rates, but will not do so this season.

Manager Xavi Hernandez, who played with Roberto, always held him up as an exemplary professional and a strong influence in the dressing room, leading him to back his contract extensions. Yet with Xavi on his way out, Relevo say that he will not be offered a new deal this time round.

Now 31, Roberto’s versatility and good attitude have been increasingly unavailable due to injury issues over the past two seasons. His exit would mean the captaincy passing to Marc-Andre ter Stegen if it does transpire. Roberto has previously said he would potentially consider another year in European football, but that he ultimately wants to move to Major League Soccer down the line.