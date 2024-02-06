Barcelona to approach outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in regards to replacing Xavi Hernandez

With Xavi Hernandez having taken the decision to step down at the end of the season, bringing his 2.5 year spell in charge to an end in the process, Barcelona are now on the look out for a new manager.

Sporting Director Deco has been tasked with leading the process, although president Joan Laporta is likely to have an involvement. This could cause problems, as the pair have differing opinions on who should be the club’s top target.

Laporta is opting for Hansi Flick, although his dream is to re-appoint Pep Guardiola or hire Jurgen Klopp. The latter would be much more likely, as he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, and interestingly, Diario AS note that Barcelona intend to make an approach to Klopp over the possibility of taking over from next season.

However, Klopp’s entourage have already noted that the German coach intends to take a break from management for at least one season, which would mean that Barcelona could not hire him. As such, other candidates need to be considered, although there is no general consensus so far.