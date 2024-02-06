Barcelona sweating on forwards as injuries and suspensions keep Xavi Hernandez in suspense

Barcelona got a morale-boosting win over Alaves on Saturday, winning by two goals for just the third time since September. The one sour note was a sending off for Vitor Roque, who received a second booking after a challenge by Rafa Marin.

Roque was sent off as a result in a controversial play, where Marin dives in off his feet with his studs showing, but gets the ball before Roque. The Brazilian’s studs then make contact with Marin as he slides through, and he was given a second yellow, which was met with dumbfounded expressions by Xavi Hernandez, Roque and the rest of his teammates.

Barcelona have appealed the second yellow card, which was given to Roque for ‘making contact with the leg of the opposition player in a reckless fashion’. MD say that Barcelona will try to use video footage to try and demonstrate that he does not make contact with Marin.

🚨 Ter Stegen has recovered perfectly and aims to start against Granada. @AdriaAlbets — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 6, 2024

The chances are slim of it being overturned, and the only way of doing so is demonstrating that there is a material error in the referee’s decision, that is to say, an error in the actual signalling of the foul. It has happened before this season, when Cadiz showed that Javier Hernandez did not bring down an opposition player in a reckless manner, but the footage will need to be crystal clear.

This is a concern for Xavi, as he only has Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski fit currently in his forward line, as injuries lay Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Joao Felix low. There is a chance that the Brazilian could come back, but the next man up is also injured.

Striker Marc Guiu sustained an injury against Logrono for Barca Atletic on Sunday, feeling a twinge in his thigh. After tests, Sport say that Guiu is likely to miss a week with the muscle injury. It could see Barca Atletic players Unai Hernandez or Pau Victor called up to the squad for Barcelona’s home tie with Granada, although MD say Guiu could well be ready just in time for that clash.

The positive news is that Marc-Andre ter Stegen looks as if he will be ready to go again after nearly three months out with injury, and Joao Cancelo, who was also dealing with discomfort in the Alaves match, also appears to be aiming to return against Los Nazaries. Barcelona now have two rare midweeks without a game, before they return to Champions League action against Napoli. If Guiu and Roque do miss out, Xavi may consider using Cancelo or Fermin Lopez further forward.