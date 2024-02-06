Barcelona managerial candidate learning Spanish in case of Joan Laporta call

Barcelona are scouring Europe for their next manager after Xavi Hernandez announced his departure from the club two weekends ago, much to the surprise of the club itself. According to Sporting Director Deco, they are yet to contact anyone about the job, but the search is beginning to take shape, and some of the names mentioned are starting to position themselves.

It emerged on Tuesday morning that President Joan Laporta wants a ‘top-level’ manager to take over from Xavi, as opposed to a choice like Thiago Motta, who is just emerging in management. Otherwise he will fall back on Barca Atletic manager Rafael Marquez.

🚨 BREAKING: Hansi Flick is learning Spanish. FC Barcelona would appeal to him. @cfbayern pic.twitter.com/Qc9ITlvsKX — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 5, 2024

Some of those candidates, like Thomas Tuchel and Mikel Arteta have ruled themselves out of the running. At the other end of the scale is former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick, who BILD (via Marca) say is learning Spanish. The 58-year-old is reportedly keen on the idea of taking the Barcelona job, and has started Spanish lessons in case Laporta should call.