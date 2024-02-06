Barcelona in danger of losing youngster as Premier League clubs look to activate €10m release clause

Barcelona are facing a race against time to tie 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi to a new deal, as he attracts interest from the Premier League. Cubarsi made his debut at 16 in January, and has played has played on six occasions so far, clocking one assist and generally impressing.

Cubarsi is under contract until 2026, but has a release clause of just €10m, which is undoubtedly a bargain for someone of his potential. ESPN confirm that multiple Premier League clubs are interested in activating that clause this summer, should it remain in place.

Barcelona are now speeding up efforts to renew his deal as a result, and insert a larger release clause into his deal to give them some security. After tying up deals for Lamine Yamal and Diego Kochen, renewed this week until 2028, they are targeting renewals not only for Cubarsi, but also 16-year-old Barca Atletic midfielder Marc Bernal, and right-back Hector Fort (17), who has also performed well in recent weeks with Xavi Hernandez.

Cubarsi and Fort look as if they could well find themselves in the first-team next season on a more permanent basis, given the Blaugrana are hoping to fill out their squad with La Masia youngsters and raise funds through sales. Both are still young to playing La Liga football, but desperate times at Can Barca, and neither have looked out of place in intimidating atmospheres.